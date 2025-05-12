PAF conducts largest post-1971 strike on Indian airfields

Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb addresses a press briefing. — Screengrab via Geo News

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) responded boldly and confidently to India's aggression, Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed said.

"Our action was based on our own timing and choice. The leadership was clear and gave us firm instructions," he said during a press conference alongside Inter-Services Public Relations Director-General (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif and Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations).

He said the PAF targeted the highest number of Indian Air Force (IAF) airfields in a single mission since 1971.

"We avoided civilian damage and hit with great accuracy," he noted.

He added that Pakistan's swift and effective reply stopped India from creating a "new normal" through aggressive actions.

"Pakistan remains committed to protecting its airspace and promoting peace through strength," he said.

He credited the Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar as the main mind behind the operation. "He gave us three tasks: restore deterrence, neutralise threats, and control the air," Aurangzeb said.

He revealed that in the first phase of the response, Pakistan targeted Indian Rafale jets, grounding the fleet near the western border. "This limited their options and freedom of action," he said.

Aurangzeb added that India had launched drone attacks on Pakistani civilian areas. However, Pakistan's radar and jamming systems detected and disabled all drones, making them useless.