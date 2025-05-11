Pakistan observes day of gratitude for success of 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos' today

People wave flags in celebration after the ceasefire announcement between Pakistan and India, in Islamabad, on May 10, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: After the nation's befitting response to Indian military assault and the success of 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos', Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced that the nation will observe 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' on Sunday (today).

The purpose of observing the day is to honour the extraordinary bravery of the military forces, express thankfulness to Allah Almighty and eulogise the unity of the country.

According to a statement issued by the Media Wing of the Prime Minister’s Office, the PM said the 'Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos' gave an effective and befitting response to the enemy’s aggression, adding that the country proved its superiority at every front.

He said that despite India’s aggression, Pakistan maintained its defence with resilience and demonstrated full readiness to deal with the situation.

The premier urged the nation and the Ulema (religious scholars) to offer collective prayers and Nawafils across the country as an expression of gratitude to Allah Almighty.

He called for holding special prayers for the blessings of martyrs and Ghazis, saying that the sacrifices of the Pakistani armed forces could never be forgotten. The nation stands by their side, he added.

The development comes following US President Donald Trump’s declaration that Pakistan and India had agreed to a ceasefire after Pakistan's military response to Indian aggression.

Recently, the arch rivals were involved in intense firing for four days, the worst in nearly three decades, with missiles and drones being fired at each other's military installations and dozens of people killed.

A ceasefire agreement was reached after diplomacy and pressure from the United States and several other countries.

In a statement, Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar had also said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire "with immediate effect" and India's foreign ministry had said it would start at 5pm Indian time (4:30pm PST).