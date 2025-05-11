Pakistan welcomes Trump's offer to mediate Kashmir dispute after India ceasefire

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) and US President Donald Trump. — Reuters/File

Pakistan has expressed strong appreciation for US President Donald Trump's role in facilitating a ceasefire between Islamabad and New Delhi, and welcomed his offer to help resolve the decades-old Kashmir dispute following several days of intense cross-border hostilities.

“We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The two countries, born out of British colonial rule in 1947, have gone to war three times — twice over the region of Kashmir.

New Delhi blames Islamabad for an insurgency in IIOJK that began in 1989 and has killed tens of thousands. It also claims Pakistan-based groups for attacks elsewhere in India — a claim consistently rejected by the government in Islamabad.

Pakistan says it provides only moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people.

The latest escalation in the decades-old rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones.

On Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage sites in India.

A ceasefire agreement was reached after diplomacy and pressure from the United States, which was announced by President Trump.

Earlier in the day, the US president took to his Truth Social wall, a social media platform, and praised leaders of both countries for agreeing to halt the aggression.

"While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if... a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Trump said in the post.

In response to the offer, Pakistan said it reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realisation of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

"Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region," the statement said.

“We also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation,” it concluded.

PM welcomes Trump’s offer

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude to President Trump for his "invaluable offer" to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia.

In a post on X, he said Pakistan and the United States have been partners for decades, working closely to protect and promote their mutual interests, as well as to uphold peace and security in critical parts of the world.

Expressing confidence in Trump, PM Shehbaz remarked that Pakistan has found a great partner who can reinvigorate the strategic partnership and further strengthen Pakistan-US ties, not only in trade and investment but across all areas of cooperation.