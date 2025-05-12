Key points from DG ISPR's post-ceasefire press briefing

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry (centre) speaking to media in a late-night presser. YouTube/Geo News/Screengrab

A day after Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire after the recent Indian aggression, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a press briefing on Sunday night, detailing Pakistan's retaliatory action, Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz and Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed were also present during the briefing and gave a detailed account of how the offensive against the Indian aggression was carried out.

They also detailed their surveillance of the movement of Indian forces within the waters and airspace and the damage incurred upon the Indian Air Force along with its jets and weaponry.

Key takeaways

- Sharif said that Pakistan's armed forces have fulfilled their promise of retaliation, conducting strikes on 26 military installations and facilities within India.

- He revealed that dozens of Pakistani armed drones were deployed over major Indian cities, including New Delhi, during the retaliatory action.

- Sharif also emphasised that all targets were precisely chosen to avoid civilian casualties, focusing solely on entities directly implicated in the attacks against Pakistani civilians.

- The DGISPR expressed gratitude towards Pakistani youth, acknowledging their role as "information and cyber warriors" during this period of heightened tension.

- The military spokesperson lauded Pakistan's response as a "textbook demonstration" of the jointness and operational excellence of the tri-services.

- Pakistan Navy Vice Admiral Rab Nawaz also stated that the naval forces successfully prevented an Indian warship from breaching Pakistan's maritime border.

- Dismissing claims circulating on social media, the DGISPR firmly stated that no Indian pilot is currently in Pakistan army custody.

- His statement refuted allegations made by the Indian military, asserting that Pakistan never requested a ceasefire.

- Sharif also highlighted a surge in Indian-sponsored terror activities coinciding with the cross-border conflict, directly accusing India of fomenting terrorism within Pakistan.

- The military spokesperson concluded by stating unequivocally that no ceasefire violations were initiated by Pakistan's armed forces.