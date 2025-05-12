Karachi fatalities from heavy vehicles hit 110 in just 132 days

A torched dumper truck after a traffic accident in Karachi on February 18, 2025. — PPI

KARACHI: At least 110 individuals have died in accidents involving heavy vehicles in Karachi this year since January 1, with the most recent mishap taking place on the Northern Bypass.

Three people were killed after a speeding dumper struck a car near the highway, said the police. Sulaiman, his son Usama, and their relative Faraz were identified as the victims. Following the collision, the dumper driver abandoned the truck and ran away.

Family members of the deceased confirmed to the media at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital that all three victims belonged to the same household.

They were en route to Gulshan-e-Maymar from the Northern Bypass when the fatal crash took place. Faraz had been married just two months ago, while Sulaiman, a father of four, worked in the transport sector.

The grieving family resides in the Band Murad Norani Hotel area of Manghopir.

The breakdown of fatalities from heavy vehicle collisions in Karachi is alarming: 42 deaths were caused by trailers, 26 by water tankers, 22 by dumpers, 10 by Mazdas, and 10 by buses.

These incidents reflect the continuing risk posed by heavy vehicles across the city, despite government-imposed restrictions. This raises serious questions over the effectiveness of traffic regulation in the metropolis.

In response to the growing crisis, Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi recently mandated the installation of cameras and trackers on all heavy transport vehicles (HTVs), including dumpers, water tankers, and oil tankers.

The directive came after goods transporters called off a strike that had disrupted port operations. As per the new measures, each HTV must have three cameras: on the front, rear, and inside the vehicle to monitor driver behaviour.

Moreover, the Sindh government has restricted heavy vehicle movement during daytime hours and enforced a 30 km/h speed limit within city limits. Dumpers are now banned from roads between 10pm and 6am.

HTVs will also be fitted with safety guardrails and trackers, with data accessible at the DIG Traffic office. Transporters have agreed to ensure vehicle fitness within three to six months, and to submit progress reports every 10 days.