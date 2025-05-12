Was Indian pilot arrested during cross-border standoff?

During the recent engagements against India, Pakistan has not captured any pilot of the neighbouring nation, confirmed Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Since Pakistan's retaliatory attack on India, there have been a number of videos and rumours circulating on social media that an Indian woman pilot named Shivangi Singh was taken into custody in Pakistan after her plane was hit.

Addressing the media on Sunday, the armed forces spokesperson was asked if Pakistan has taken an Indian pilot in custody and if the pilot will be returned.

“I can confirm you very clearly that we don’t have any pilot in custody. This is all social media chatter. This is all part of the multiple sources of fake news and propaganda that has been generated from multiple sources,” he said.

The Indian government has also termed the social media claims as fake, urging the public "not to fall for misinformation".

To another query pertaining to the Indian Air Force (IAF)’s statement that operations are still ongoing, despite the Indian government’s agreeing to the ceasefire, the ISPR DG said Pakistani armed forces are always vigilant and ready to counter any aggression.

"We have proved this on ground multiple times,” he added.