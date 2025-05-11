150 flights cancelled even after reopening of Pakistani airspace

Passengers wait outside Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. —AFP

Although Pakistan’s airspace was fully reopened after hostilities with India subsided on Saturday, flight disruptions persisted nationwide on Sunday, with over 150 cancellations reported due to ongoing uncertainty and logistical challenges.

Aviation sources said dozens of flights remained suspended. The official schedule showed 45 cancellations from Karachi (including 39 international), 38 from Lahore (32 international), 40 from Islamabad (36 international), as well as 11 from Peshawar, 10 from Multan, and 6 from Sialkot.

Meanwhile, more than 25 flights managed to operate from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Faisalabad, and Quetta despite the broader disruptions.

Major foreign carriers have cancelled around 125 inbound and outbound flights, causing widespread disruption for international travellers. Many flights between Karachi and Lahore or Islamabad are being rerouted via Quetta due to the closure of the Rahim Yar Khan flight corridor.

According to a Notam issued by aviation authorities, Rahim Yar Khan’s air route will remain closed until 5am on May 18. Flights from Gulf countries to cities like Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad are now facing longer durations due to detours.

The airport was partially damaged in an Indian airstrike on Friday.

Meanwhile, efforts to sustain the ongoing Hajj operations are being made by various airlines, which are working to ensure continuity despite operational challenges at major airports.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) had announced on Saturday that the country’s airspace had been fully reopened for all categories of flights.

The announcement followed US President Donald Trump’s declaration that India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire after Pakistan's military response to Indian aggression.

Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after a fourth day of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

Pakistan's foreign minister also said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire "with immediate effect" and India's foreign ministry said it would start at 5pm Indian time (1130 GMT).

While airports across the country resumed normal operations, a PAA spokesperson advised travellers to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updates on revised flight schedules.

The airspace had previously been closed amid escalating tensions at the Line of Control (LoC), with an extension in effect until noon on May 11 before Saturday’s sudden reversal.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack.

In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafale, and dozens of drones.