Indian forces martyr 40 civilians, 11 security personnel in 'barbaric' attacks

Pakistani soldier stands in front of damaged Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad last week. — Reuters

Eleven military personnel were among 51 people martyred in "barbaric" Indian strikes during the recent escalation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed on Monday.

The military's media wing released the updated number of casualties from the "barbaric" attacks, saying that the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly on the night of May 6 and 7.

"These barbaric strikes resulted in the martyrdom of 40 civilians — among them 7 women and 15 children — while 121 others sustained injuries, including 10 women and 27 children," the ISPR statement read.

In response to this grave aggression, the military's media wing said, the Pakistan armed forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyan--m Marsoos.

A total of 11 personnel of the Pakistan armed forces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded while defending the motherland with exemplary valour, it added.

ISPR also released the name of the martyred personnel, which is as follows:

Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar, Sepoy Nisar, Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq, Senior Technician Mubashir.

Their noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism—etched forever in the nation’s memory.

The military's media wing said that the armed forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.

"The nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response Inshallah," it concluded.