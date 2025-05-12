Pakistan, India DGMOs agree to consider troop reduction from borders

An Indian soldier can be seen standing alongside a barbed wire on the Line of Control. —Reuters/File

Two days after US-brokered ceasefire, the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India made hotline contact and agreed that both sides would consider immediate steps to ensure troops reduction from borders and forward areas, the Indian military said on Monday.

The Indian military said it discussed issues related to the commitment that both sides must not fire a single shot and initiate aggressive action.

The development came following Saturday’s ceasefire that paused days of intense fighting between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

There were no reports of explosions or projectiles fired overnight, with the Indian army saying Sunday was the first peaceful night along their border in recent days.

Saturday's ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump came after Pakistan launched retaliatory action under ‘Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos’ in response to India’s unprovoked missile and drone attacks on Pakistani civilians and military sites, leaving at least 31 civilians dead and dozens injured.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles of the Pakistan Army, and precision munitions of PAF, the ISPR said 26 Indian military targets, as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were hit.

Leaders of India and Pakistan were "unwavering", and the US "helped a lot", Trump said on Monday, adding that trade was a "big reason" why the countries stopped fighting.

"We are going to do a lot of trade with Pakistan...and India. We are negotiating with India right now. We are soon going to negotiate with Pakistan," he said.

Pakistan has thanked the US for brokering the ceasefire while India, which opposes third-party involvement in its disputes with Pakistan, has not commented on Washington's role.

The discussion between the military operations chiefs focused on the ceasefire, Indian broadcaster CNN-News18 reported, citing top government sources. It said curbs imposed by the countries on each other remained in place, including the suspension of trade and closure of their borders.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's official sources confirmed that the director generals of military operations from the two countries held the first round of talks over the hotline.

The Indian army said details of the talks would be shared soon.

The military confrontation between the two countries was triggered by last month’s attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that left 26 tourists dead, with India blaming Pakistan for the attack without offering any evidence.

Islamabad denied any links to the attack and called for a neutral investigation. It said the targets hit on Wednesday were civilian sites.