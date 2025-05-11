Two cops martyred in suicide attack targeting Peshawar police

Yellow police tape displayed at a crime scene. — Reuters/File

PESHAWAR: A suicide blast rocked Peshawar's Chamkani area on Sunday, leaving two cops martyred and as many wounded.

The officials said that the explosion was carried out near a police mobile van near Ring Road's Mandi, leaving two cops martyred and three others wounded.

The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations confirmed that it was a suicide attack that targeted the police vehicle.

The country witnessed a sharp increase in terror attacks in January 2025, surging by 42% compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), a think tank.

The data revealed that at least 74 militant attacks were recorded nationwide, resulting in 91 fatalities, including 35 security personnel, 20 civilians, and 36 militants. Another 117 individuals sustained injuries, including 53 security forces personnel, 54 civilians, and 10 militants.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remained the worst-affected province, followed by Balochistan. In KP’s settled districts, militants carried out 27 attacks, resulting in 19 fatalities, including 11 security personnel, six civilians, and two militants.

The tribal districts of KP (erstwhile Fata) witnessed 19 attacks, leading to 46 deaths, including 13 security personnel, eight civilians, and 25 militants.