All educational institutions in Punjab to reopen tomorrow after Pakistan-India ceasefire

LAHORE: Following a temporary closure of schools due to the recent Pakistan-India escalation, all educational institutions across Punjab are set to reopen tomorrow (Monday), as per an official notification issued by the provincial education department.

The notification stated that academic activities in all schools throughout the province will resume as per normal schedule.

Earlier, the Punjab government shut educational institutions for two days, Friday and Saturday, as a precautionary measure in light of the prevailing security situation.

The latest escalation in the decades-old Pakistan-India rivalry began on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian cross-border attack. In retaliation, Pakistan downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones.

During the escalation, India sent drones into Pakistani territory, with the military shooting down nearly 80, including Israeli-made IAI Heron — medium-altitude, long-endurance — unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Earlier on Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on Pakistani airbases, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft, according to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

In response, Pakistan launched "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage sites in India.

Subsequently, President Donald Trump said that Pakistan and India had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after days of strikes and counter-strikes against each other's military installations.

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.