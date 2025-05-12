COAS meets civilians, soldiers wounded during military operation against India

COAS General Syed Asim Munir inquire after the well-being of wounded soldiers and civilians at CMH Rawalpindi on May 12, 2025. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Rawalpindi on Monday and met soldiers and innocent civilians injured during the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq against India.

During the visit, the COAS individually met the injured personnel, lauded their exceptional bravery and steadfast devotion to duty, and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Pakistan Armed Forces to their continued care, rehabilitation, and welfare, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

"Our civilians' & soldiers' valour and sacrifice form the cornerstone of Pakistan's security. The entire nation stands in resolute solidarity with every member of its Armed Forces," the army chief stated.

General Munir underscored that no hostile design can erode the determination of the armed forces of Pakistan.

He noted that the resolute and unified response exhibited during the Marka-e-Haq/Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, in concert with the steadfast support of the Pakistani people, constitutes a defining chapter in the country's military history, it concluded.

In a relevant development today, Pakistan has formally announced the conclusion of the Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, in which dozens of Indian military installations were targeted in response to its aggression.

According to the military's media wing, the actions carried out on May 6 and 10 were part of the said military operation.

The military has named the clashes with India from April 22 to May 10 as "Battle of Truth" and released details.

After a series of clashes, the South Asian nations agreed on a ceasefire brokered by the US on Sunday.

The strikes, described by officials as “precise and proportionate”, were carried out in response to India’s continued aggression across the Line of Control (LoC) and against Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Pakistan's retaliation was an answer to India’s unprovoked missile attacks on multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets" in response to last month’s Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, the strikes resulted in civilian casualties in Pakistan, prompting a strong response.