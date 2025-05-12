Pakistan army releases details of 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos', terms clashes with India 'Marka-e-Haq'

Pakistan's Army men launching a missile during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, amid tensions with India, on May 10, 2025. — Screengrab via PTV

Releasing details of the 19-day military conflict with India, spanning April 22 to May 10, 2025, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday formally named the operation ‘Marka-e-Haq’ (the Battle of Truth) that decisively shattered the adversary’s self-claimed military pride.

In a statement, ISPR said that the conduct of Pakistan Armed Forces Operation “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, on May 10 2025, as part of the military conflict “Marka-e-Haq”, was in response to the Indian military’s dastardly attacks that began on the night between May 6 and 7.

The Indian attacks resulted in the loss of innocent civilian lives, including women, children, and the elderly, the military spokesperson said in a statement.

“Pakistan had vowed justice and retribution for the reprehensible Indian military aggression and brutal killings of our citizens. Alhamdulillah! Pakistan Armed Forces have delivered the promise made to our people,” the statement added.

It said: “No one should doubt that whenever Pakistan’s sovereignty is threatened and territorial integrity violated, the retributive response will be comprehensive and decisive.”

The military's media wing maintained that the armed forces thank Almighty Allah for His infinite blessings, mercy, help, and divine support.

“Allah has ordained the believers to retaliate whenever they are wronged. We bow our heads to Him in utmost humility for enabling us to translate our resolve into decisive actions on the battlefield."

The military said that their hearts and sympathies were with the wards and families of the Shuhada who sacrificed their lives for the country, adding that they pray for the quick recovery of the injured countrymen.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to every officer, soldier, airman, and sailor of the armed forces of Pakistan who made this success on the battlefield possible through their courage, professionalism, and sacrifice,” read the statement.

It maintained that the armed forces express their profound appreciation and gratitude to the brave Pakistani nation, whose unwavering moral strength, resolve, and above all, wholehearted support and prayers remained with them during these trying times. This support was indeed the most potent force multiplier for the armed forces of Pakistan, the statement added.

“We are especially indebted to the youth of Pakistan, who became frontline soldiers as the cyber and information warriors of the country,” the ISPR stated, adding that profound gratitude was also due to the vibrant media of Pakistan, which stood like “Bunyan-um-Marsoos”, a steel wall against the Indian media’s dis-information blitz and reckless war-mongering.

The military also extend appreciation to the diplomatic corps for effectively representing Pakistan’s just case on international fora with clarity and conviction.

The ISPR statement also expressed gratitude to scientists and engineers for developing indigenous and specialised niche technologies that were instrumental in the magnificent success of the operation.

It said that the armed forces were extremely grateful to the political leadership of all political parties, without any distinction, for the show of , unified resolve in our support for the defence of our motherland.

The armed forces are specifically grateful to the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members for taking destiny-altering decisions for the country and steering it through this critical situation, as per the statement.

‘Pakistan’s response’

Moving onto the retaliation, the military's media wing said that Pakistan’s response was a textbook demonstration of integrated tri-services jointness, enabled by real-time situational awareness, network-centric warfare capabilities, and seamless multi-domain operations.

This synergy across air, land, sea, and cyber domains allowed for precision engagement, overwhelming lethality, and lightning operational tempo, it said, adding that all platforms operated in synergy, delivering coordinated effects at carefully selected decisive points.

Using precision-guided long-range Fatah series missiles F1 and F2 of Pakistan Army, the ISPR said that precision munitions of PAF, highly capable long-range loitering killer munitions, and precision long-range artillery, 26 military targets as well as facilities that were used to target Pakistani citizens, and those enterprises that were responsible for fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, were engaged in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and also mainland India.

“The targets included air force and aviation bases at Suratgarh, Sirsa, Bhuj, Naliya, Adampur, Bhatinda, Barnala, Halwara, Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Udhampur, Mamun, Ambala, and Pathankot, all of which sustained major damages.”

BrahMos storage facilities at Beas and Nagrota were also destroyed, which had fired missiles on Pakistan, killing innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

The ISPR said that the S-400 missile battery systems at Adampur and Bhuj were also attacked and effectively neutralised by the PAF.

Military logistics and support sites, which helped sustain this unlawful operation against innocent Pakistani civilians, like Field Supply Depot at Uri and Radar Station at Poonch, were also targeted.

“Military Command Headquarters, which helped plan the operational killing of our innocent citizens, especially the children, including 10 Bde and 80 Bde at KG Top and Naushera, were completely destroyed.”

The military said that the facilities which harboured, trained, and capacitated proxy elements that perpetrated terrorist attacks inside Pakistan and killed innocent civilians were specifically identified and destroyed. These include intelligence units and their forward field elements at Rajauri and Naushera.

Across the LOC, military elements including HQs, logistic bases, artillery positions, and posts that had caused civilian casualties in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) through unprovoked artillery and small arms fire were relentlessly targeted and heavily damaged, until they raised white flags and asked for restraint, the military said.

The ISPR said India used drones to violate Pakistani airspace to intimidate our civilians and spread fear.

“All through Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, dozens of Pakistani armed drones hovered over Indian major cities and sensitive political and government facilities—including their capital New Delhi—and from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir all the way to Gujarat to clearly manifest our lethal long-range unmanned capability, indicating the futility of the use of this domain in warfare.”

It said that the Pakistan armed forces also carried out comprehensive and effective cyber operations to temporarily cripple and degrade critical infrastructure and services that were being used by Indian Armed Forces to sustain their operations.

Pakistan Armed Forces possess an ‘adequate’ suite of very sophisticated ‘niche military technologies’, and only a limited number and type were used with restraint in this conflict, read the statement.

Despite all this, compared to Indian relentless provocations, Pakistan’s military response has been precise, proportionate, and still remarkably restrained, the ISPR said, adding that it was carefully calibrated to avoid civilian casualties and exclusively targeted those entities and facilities which were directly involved in orchestrating and executing the cold-blooded killings of Pakistani civilians and those carrying out terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

'Indian-sponsored terrorism'

The military said that Pakistan also sustained an abnormal and immediate spike in Indian-sponsored terrorism across KP and Balochistan while its armed forces were busy in operations on the eastern front. This further vindicates that India is directly involved in fomenting terrorism in Pakistan, and its proxies were fully operationalised during this time to distract our attention, he added.

The military’s spokesperson said that resilient armed forces of Pakistan carried out most effective counter-terrorism operations in the western region without any pause simultaneously with the conduct of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos.

“Marka-e-Haq has been a great example of the synergy between all elements of national power, with overwhelming support of the Pakistani public, to effectively counter the threat to our national sovereignty and territorial integrity, it added.

“Pakistan Armed Forces thank and salute the Pakistani nation for its courage, resilience, and fervour during this conflict, the military’s spokesperson said.

At the conclusion, the ISPR quoted a verse from the Holy Quran (Surah Anfal), which translates as: “They plan and Allah plans. And Allah is the best of planners.”