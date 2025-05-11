Pakistan-India ceasefire: Trump’s Kashmir mediation offer wins global praise

(Clockwise from top right) US President Donald Trump, Hamid Mir, Michael Kugelman and Sherry Rehman. — Reuters/ X/CISSS/@HamidMirPAK/@ClimateChangePK

After playing a key role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following intense military clashes, US President Donald Trump has been widely applauded for offering to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute.

The mediation offer has drawn strong appreciation from the Pakistani government and international observers, who view it as a potential breakthrough in addressing one of South Asia’s most volatile issues.

Political analysts say Trump's timely intervention reflects growing international recognition of Kashmir as the central issue fuelling tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan also appreciated the US president’s willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the longstanding Kashmir dispute that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond.

"We acknowledge with appreciation the constructive role played by the United States, alongside other friendly states, in supporting the recent ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India; a step towards de-escalation and regional stability," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

Earlier, President Trump wrote on his Truth Social wall, a social media platform saying: “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision."

He further said in his post: "While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!"

Pakistan, the FO said, reaffirms that any just and lasting settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute must be in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and must ensure the realisation of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people, including their inalienable right to self-determination.

Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security and prosperity in the region. "We also look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation," the Foreign Office statement added.

The development has come after the US facilitated a ceasefire between the neighbouring nuclear-armed countries, days after an intense military battle.

Former Pakistani high commissioner to India Abdul Basit said President Trump's understanding of the root cause of the conflict is commendable.

"Trump should be appreciated for understanding that the root cause of Pakistan-India hostility is Jammu and Kashmir dispute," he said. "Can he help, I don't know but diplomacy is the art of the possible provided you do it right. Kashmir can win him a Nobel."

International relations expert and political analyst Huma Baqai echoed this sentiment, emphasising the significance of Trump's mention of Kashmir. "Donald Trump[']s tweet is a breath of fresh air, Mentioning Kashmir, is validation of Pakistan’s point of view and acknowledgement of Kashmir's disputed status, the cherry on the cake is trade. Thank you USA," she wrote on X.

Michael Kugelman, a prominent South Asia expert, praised Trump's offer, particularly his focus on finding a Kashmir "solution".

"Trump has posted again about India and Pakistan — and this time he says he will work with them to seek a "solution" on Kashmir. Wow," Kugelman stated.

He noted that the fresh offer made by Trump on Kashmir is a step forward from his previous offers. During his first term in the presidency, he offered of mediation on Kashmir provided that both sides agreed for it, he maintained.

Veteran journalist Hamid Mir applauded Trump for reminding the international community about the significance of resolving the Kashmir issue for regional peace.

"Thank you Donald Trump for reminding the international community about KASHMIR Solution of this dispute will definitely bring peace in South Asia."

Senator Sherry Rehman described Trump's offer as a "huge legacy win", if he succeeds in bringing all parties to the negotiating table.

"President Donald Trump's X post again on the Pakistan and India ceasefire suggests he is looking to solve the longest dispute on the UN docket which is Kashmir. Peace and its dividends have been a distant dream for one-fifth of humanity in South Asia.

"If he is able to bring all parties to the table and craft a path forward, then it will indeed be a huge legacy win for him. And for all. So thank you for raising the issue."

These comments demonstrate Pakistan’s desire for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict and its willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with India, facilitated by international mediation. However, the success of Trump's offer hinges on India's willingness to participate in such a process.