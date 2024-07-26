Karachi ranked second in Forbes' list of world's riskiest cities

View of partial traffic with the Karachi Port Trust building, in the background, in Karachi, Pakistan September 2, 2023. — Reuters

Pakistan's largest urban metropolis Karachi has been named as world's second riskiest city in a list compiled by Forbes Advisor.



In a list based on a study comparing 60 international cities across seven key metrics, the port city is ranked only after Caracas, Venezuela. The metrics or risk factors include crime, personal safety, health, infrastructure, natural disasters, and digital security.

Karachi has the highest personal security risk according to Forbes Advisor. This reflects risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters as well as economic vulnerabilities.

Moreover, the State Department has rated it second in accordance with the worst travel safety. The port city also has the fourth highest infrastructure security risk.

“Terrorism and ongoing violence by extremist elements have led to indiscriminate attacks on civilian, as well as local military and police, targets,” the US State Department stipulated in a travel advisory published in June 2023. They also gave Pakistan a “Level 3″ advisory, cautioning visitors to reconsider travel," reported CNBC.

Parallel to this, Caracas in Venezuela tops the list of world’s riskiest cities. It has the highest health security risk, reflecting the low level and quality of healthcare services and infrastructure as well as the highest crime risk.

Additionally, Yangon in Myanmar holds the third place in the list. The city has the highest digital security risk, third highest personal security risk, reflecting risk from crime, violence, terrorist threats, natural disasters as well as economic vulnerabilities

Safest cities

In contrast to the riskiest cities, Forbes Advisor also revealed the names of the top three world’s safest cities. They are as follows:

Singapore.

Tokyo, Japan.

Toronto, Canada.

Singapore secured the best travel safety rating from the State Department. It has the lowest natural disaster risk and second lowest health security risk.

Following Singapore, is Tokyo in Japan taking the second rank in the list. It also has the lowest health security risk and best travel safety rating from the State Department.

Lastly; Toronto, Canada has secured the third place in the list of world’s safest cities.