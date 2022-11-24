PM Shehbaz chooses Lt Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

In a major development, the government announced on Thursday that Lieutenant General Asim Munir will become the next chief of army staff of Pakistan.



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, using his constitutional authority, has decided to appoint Lt General Asim Munir as the army chief and Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.

Taking to Twitter, Aurangzeb said that the summary for the appointments has been sent to President Arif Alvi.

Defence minister hopes President won't make appointments 'controversial'

In a media talk and tweet posted immediately after the announcement, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the “advice” over the appointments had been forwarded to President Alvi.



He expressed the hope that President Alvi wouldn't make the appointments “controversial” and would endorse the advice of PM Shehbaz.



"All the matters have been settled in line with the Constitution of Pakistan and hopefully the president will not create a controversy," Asif told reporters.

The minister refused to comment on PTI Chairman Imran Khan's claim of consultation with President Alvi over the matter. He said that he has tweeted on the matter.



He said that the Pakistan Air Force, navy, and army shouldn't be made controversial. Asif said that a detailed press release regarding the development will be issued.

"Now, its a test [for] Imran Khan if he wants to strengthen the national defence institution or make it controversial. It is also a test for President Alvi on whether he will follow political advice or constitutional and legal advice," Asif wrote on Twitter.

President and I will act as per Constitution, law: Imran

PTI, meanwhile, shared a statement from party chairman Imran Khan, quoting him as saying: After the summary comes, I and the President of Pakistan will act according to the Constitution and laws.



Khan's statement comes a day after he claimed that President Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of the top two slots in the military.

“I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment,” the PTI chief told an anchor of a private TV channel. “I am in touch with him (the president). He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head. He will absolutely discuss [the matter] with me.”

Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lt Gen Asim Munir joined the Pakistan Army from the Mangala Officers Training School programme and then became a commissioned officer in the Frontier Force Regiment.



He commanded the Northern Areas Force as a brigadier and was appointed the director-general of the Military Intelligence in early 2017. In 2018, he was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as Corps Commander Gujranwala for two years. Currently, he is serving as the Quarter Master at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

He will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. Lt Gen Munir will also be the first army chief who has been awarded the Sword of Honour.

When he was posted in Madina as a lieutenant colonel, the military officer became Hafiz-i-Quran (a person who has memorised the Quran) at age 38.

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza hails from the Sindh Regiment and served as the director-general of the military operations under former COAS Raheel Sharif.



Lt Gen Mirza also supervised the operations against terrorists in North Waziristan and was part of the coordination group that oversaw negotiations with Afghanistan.

He was also a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms Committee. After becoming a Lt Gen, Mirza was appointed as the Chief of the General Staff. Currently, he is serving as the Corps Commander Rawalpindi.