PM Shehbaz chairs cabinet meeting over army chief appointment

A federal cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is under way. - APP/ File

A federal cabinet meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is under way to consult on the appointment of Pakistan's new army chief, Geo News reported Thursday.



Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Law Malik Shahadat and Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel are participating in the meeting, it was reported.

Federal ministers Sherry Rehman, Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Aminul Haque, Shahzain Bugti, Maulana Asad Mehmood and Riaz Pirzada are also attending.

A meeting of parliamentary leaders of the coalition parties was held a day back under the chairmanship of PM Shehbaz in which all allied parties announced to support the PM's decision on the appointment of the army chief.



A day back, in a rare show of unity, the coalition partners expressed complete confidence in the PM and authorised him to take a decision on finalising constitutional appointments in the Pakistan Army.

The leadership of coalition parties of Shehbaz Sharif-led government met at Prime Minister House on one-point agenda of discussing appointments of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“We stand with you whatever decision you take,” said a statement from the Prime Minister Office quoting views of leaders of coalition parties.