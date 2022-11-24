PM Shehbaz Sharif. The News/File

ISLAMABAD: In a rare show of unity, the coalition partners of PDM government on Wednesday expressed complete confidence in Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and authorised him to take decision on finalizing constitutional appointments in Pakistan Army.

The leadership of coalition parties of Shehbaz Sharif-led government met here at the Prime Minister House on one-point agenda of discussing appointments of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

“We stand with you whatever decision you take,” said a statement from the Prime Minister House quoting views of leaders of coalition parties.

After the meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said they discussed one-point agenda and all the coalition leaders expressed their confidence in decisions to be taken by the Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister also thanked leadership of coalition parties in reposing confidence in him,” she said.

Earlier, speaking at the meeting, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari said it is the Prime Minister’s discretion under the Constitution to take the important decision.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed similar views that it was the Constitutional right of the Prime Minister to take decision regarding these appointments.

The JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur also maintained that all the allies were standing by the Prime Minister on the important issue.

Shazain Bugti of Jamhoori Watan Party observed that consulting his partners, reflected Prime Minister’s democratic thought and added his party extends full support to him.

“ You have trust in us and we express complete confidence in you,” Aftab Sherpao of Jamhoori Watan Party said.

Mohsin Dawar also observed that the Prime Minister enjoyed all the Constitutional powers to make appointments on constitutional posts.

Aslam Bhotani also said the Prime Minister is to take the important decision as per the Constitution.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM also thanked the Prime Minister for including his party in the consultation process saying that he should go ahead with the decision.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, a senior leader of PPP, later told Geo News that the Prime Minister took an extraordinary step to consult coalition partners of the government and they unanimously expressed confidence in him.

Khalid Magsi of Balochistan Awami Party also appreciated Prime Minister’s gesture to consult government’s allies.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also convened Federal Cabinet’s meeting on Thursday morning at 9 on the one-point agenda.