Millie Bobby Brown admits to being 'turned off' by fiancé Jake imitating Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown dicovers an 'ick' about fiance Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed that she discovered a new “ick” or a turnoff concerning her fiancé Jake Bongiovi.



Speaking exclusively to BBC Radio 1 in a viral interview, the Damsel star shared, “This morning I was on a flight with my fiancé, and he got a nosebleed," adding “And I got the ick.”

Citing a reference from the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, Brown recalled her character Eleven, who gets nosebleeds when she arms her telekinetic and telepathic prowess.

She went on to explain, “Do you know why? One, because he just got a nosebleed at the most inconvenient time.”

“We just landed. The seat belt sign was still on. He’s doing an Eleven. I’m like, ‘Calm down.’ Two, he’s acting as if it’s painful, and I’m like, ‘It’s not painful,” Millie noted.

Shortly after the Enola Holmes star’s interview went viral, people rushed to TikTok to express their concerns for the latter.

One user wrote: “'He’s doing an 11’ took me out”.

Another chimed in, adding: “She’s so unserious i love her so much.”

This came after Brown opened up about her “icks,” speaking of things that she finds unsavory for that matter.

Earlier in the interview, she revealed that men holding umbrellas are a major turnoff for the actress, noting: “There’s something about it that just feels really pathetic. I tried to get on board with it. I did try.”