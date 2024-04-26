Eminem dubbed 'psychopath' in 'The death of Slim Shady' teaser: Watch

Eminem announced his new album release 'The Death of Slim Shady' ahead of his NFL cameo

50 Cent branded Eminem "not a friend" but a "psychopath" in the newly released teaser of the latter’s new album, Death of Slim Shady.



After Eminem, 51, announced he would be dropping his twelfth studio album this summer, a teaser surfaced over social media.

The video featured a crime reporter shedding light on the death of Eminem’s alter ego, Slim Shady.

"Through his complex and oft-criticized, tongue-twisting rhymes, the anti-hero known as Slim Shady has no shortage of enemies," he elaborated.

The video then cuts to a different scene featuring 50 Cent, 48. In his cameo, the rapper and actor said of Eminem, "He’s not a friend, he’s a psychopath."

After 50 Cent’s cameo, the reporter continues, "The same rude lyrics and controversial antics may have ultimately led to his demise. Join me as we recreate the events that led to the murder of Slim Shady."

Later, the short clip ended with Eminem’s appearance, saying, "I knew it was only a matter of time for Slim."

For the unversed, Slim Shady has been Eminem's alter ego since the arrival of Slim Shady EP in 1997.

The character is intended to deliver more aggressive and violent lyrics, which led him to be known as a controversial rapper from the onset of his career.