King Charles’ funeral plans gain momentum amid major health update

Plans for King Charles’ funeral are currently being updated in the wake of his cancer diagnosis.



According to The Daily Beast, a friend of the 75-year-old monarch gave a somber update on his health, claiming he is “very unwell.”

Another source doubled down on the update and revealed: “The [funeral] plans have been dusted off and are actively being kept up to date.

“It’s no more than what you would expect given the king has been diagnosed with cancer. But the circulation of them has certainly focused minds,” the noted.

However, a second insider close to a senior official involved in the planning of royal funerals reassured the public that the planning is the customary approach to prepare for a British monarch’s inevitable death.

“Of course they are looking at every aspect of Menai Bridge. The queen’s funeral went like clockwork and set a high bar,” they claimed. “It’s not an emotional thing, it’s a job, one taken very seriously, and understandably no-one plans to get caught out.”

For the unversed, the King’s death is codenamed Operation Menai Bridge in a nod to a dramatic suspension bridge that connects the island of Anglesey with the Welsh mainland.

Charles was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February, days after undergoing a surgery for treatment of his enlarged prostrate.