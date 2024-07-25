One terrorist killed, two injured in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Security forces' personnel are seen taking position during an anti-terror operation at an undisclosed location. — ISPR/File

A terrorist identified as Ali Jan was killed and two others got wounded in a gun battle with the security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan's Hoshab district, Inter-Services Public Relations said Thursday.

During the IBO, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists. Resultantly, the terrorist was killed, while two terrorists got injured, the military's media wing said.

"Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities in the area including kidnapping and target killing of innocent civilians,” it added.

The security forces commenced a sanitisation operation to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.



"Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace and stability of Balochistan," the ISPR said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the security forces for carrying out a successful operation against the terrorists in Hoshab.

He said that the Pakistan Army's officers and soldiers were making all-out efforts to root out the evil of terrorism across the country.

The premier said that the entire nation was proud of the armed forces of Pakistan and standing with them to get rid of the terrorism.

The country has witnessed a rise in terrorist attacks and cross-border infiltration, especially in KP and Balochistan, during the recent months.

The last incident was reported three days ago in which security forces killed three terrorists, thwarting their attempt to infiltrate Pakistan via the Afghanistan border in district Dir of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as per the ISPR.

Islamabad has time and again called on the Afghan Taliban administration in Kabul to prevent its soil from being used by banned militant outfits for terrorist attacks against Pakistan.

Last month, the government approved the launching of a strategic campaign "Azm-e-Istehkam", a renewed national anti-terror drive, in light of the growing menace of militancy.

The country, during the second quarter of 2024 witnessed 380 violence-linked fatalities and 220 injuries among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws, resulting from as many as 240 incidents of terror attacks and counter-terror operations, said a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) Annual Security report.

This includes 236 fatalities among civilians and security forces personnel, the report said.

KP and Balochistan, both of which share borders with neighbouring Afghanistan, have faced the brunt of the terrorist attacks and reported nearly 92% of all fatalities and 87% of attacks — wherein the former suffered 67% and the latter 25% of all fatalities in Q2, 2024.