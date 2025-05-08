Which Indian aircraft assets did PAF take down?

Metal debris lies on the ground in Wuyan in IIOJK's Pulwama district May 7, 2025. — Reuters

Following India's strikes across the border of Pakistan early Wednesday, tensions between both nuclear-armed neighbours have surged putting the region on high alert.

The operations were reportedly a response to an attack on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir's (IIOJK) scenic Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

According to the NYT, conflicting accounts have emerged regarding the engagement, particularly concerning aircraft losses.

Indian officials, supported by Western diplomats and local media, have conceded that two to three Indian aircraft were lost within India's airspace.

In contrast, Pakistan shot down five Indian aircraft, including three French-made Rafale jets, one MIG-29, one SU-30 fighter, and at least one Heron combat drone.

John E Pike, director of GlobalSecurity.org, a United States-based research group, suggested that surface-to-air or air-to-air missiles could be responsible for downing the aircraft, noting that "Pakistan has both."

The aircraft Pakistan has downed are significant assets in the Indian Air Force inventory:

Rafale

This modern, twin-engine fighter jet manufactured by France's Dassault Aviation is capable of operating from both aircraft carriers and land bases, according to NYT.

A French Rafale fighter jet flies over the Mont-de-Marsan French Air Force base, Southwestern France, February 10, 2017. — Reuters

India recently contracted to purchase an additional 26 Rafales for its navy, adding to a previous order of 36.

Debris identified as an external fuel tank, potentially from Rafale or Mirage aircraft, was found in the village of Wuyan in IIOJK. However, it remains unconfirmed if this debris is linked to an aircraft downed by enemy fire.

MIG-29

A Soviet-designed, twin-engine fighter aircraft, the MIG-29 was developed to counter American fighters like the F-16.

MIG-29 fighter aircrafts fly at a military air base in Vasylkiv, Ukraine, August 3, 2016. — Reuters

Introduced in the 1980s, it has been widely exported and is used by over 30 nations. Primarily, designed for air-to-air combat, some variants can also attack ground targets.

Experts note that the MIG-29 often competes with the F-16 in international arms sales, frequently losing out.

Su-30

This large, twin-engine fighter jet was developed in the Soviet Union by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation in the 1990s.

A Sukhoi Su-30SM jet fighter performs during a demonstration flight at the MAKS 2017 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia. — Reuters/File

Capable of both air-to-air combat and ground attack missions, the SU-30 (72 feet long with a wingspan of over 48ft) is significantly larger than the MIG-29 (nearly 57ft long with a wingspan of around 37ft)

Heron Drone

The Heron drone is a family of unnamed aerial vehicles manufactured in Israel. US government assessments indicate that India possesses at least one variant of this drone.

This representational image shows an unmanned Heron combat drone. — Reuters/File



