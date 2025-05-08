In phone call with top US diplomat, PM reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to defend its sovereignty





Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed on Thursday that Pakistan has the right to act in self-defence in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The premier made these comments during his telephonic conversation with the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio as tensions between two nuclear armed neighbours are getting worse following the attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, PM Shehbaz strongly condemned India’s missile and drone strikes that killed 31 innocent civilians, injured 57 others and damaged civilian infrastructures.

India’s attacks had violated Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while gravely jeopardising peace and stability in the South Asia region, he added.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

However, he said that the people of Pakistan were outraged by India’s unprovoked acts of war.

He also appreciated President Trump’s concern over the current security situation in South Asia.

Secretary Rubio noted that the U.S. was closely following the situation in the South Asia as it was committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

To this end, he emphasised upon the need for both Pakistan and India to work closely to de-escalate the situation. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.

India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning — an assault that Islamabad called a "blatant act of war".

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations, from mosques to hydropower projects, were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 sustained injuries after India launched an unprovoked and devious attack at six locations — Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Sialkot and Shakkargarh in Punjab and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Azad Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and a number of checkposts along the Line of Control (LoC).