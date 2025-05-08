British Council cancels all Thursday exams in Lahore over safety concerns

Students can be seen taking exams. — Online/File

The British Council has cancelled all GCE, IGCSE, IELTS, and University of London examinations planned for the Thursday afternoon session at all Lahore centres, citing the ongoing tensions.

According to a statement issued by the Council, the decision has been made in coordination with the relevant examination boards to ensure the safety and security of all candidates.

“This decision has been made to prioritise the safety & security of candidates,” the Council said, urging students and parents to rely solely on official British Council platforms for the latest updates.

Candidates have been advised to remain in contact with their schools for further guidance. Private candidates have been asked to reach out to the British Council’s Customer Services centre for assistance.

The statement did not mention whether the exams would be rescheduled but emphasised that all further announcements would be made through official channels.

The development comes after India launched unprovoked strikes in Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, two weeks after it accused its neighbour of involvement in an attack in occupied Kashmir in which 26 people were killed.

Islamabad had denied the accusation and vowed to retaliate to the missile strikes, also saying it shot down five Indian aircraft, 25 drones, and damaging multiple checkposts.

As the tensions continue, authorities across the country are on high alert, with flights also being suspended intermittently.