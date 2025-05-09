Turkiye backs Pakistan’s call for independent probe into Kashmir attack

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a joint statement to the media in Baghdad, Iraq April 22, 2024. — Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has voiced serious concern over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning that the situation could spiral into a full-blown conflict following deadly missile strikes.

“We are concerned that the tension between Pakistan and India could escalate into an open conflict," President Erdogan said in a statement shared on social media.

“I pray for Allah’s mercy on our brothers who lost their lives, and I extend my condolences to the brotherly people and government of Pakistan.”

India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning — an assault that Islamabad called a "blatant act of war".

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations, from mosques to hydropower projects, were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 sustained injuries after India launched an unprovoked and devious attack at six locations — Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Sialkot and Shakkargarh in Punjab and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Azad Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and several checkposts along the Line of Control (LoC).

In his statement, Erdogan also regretted that recent Indian strikes led to the martyrdom of numerous civilians in Pakistan.

The Turkish leader also pointed out that he had held a phone call with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a day earlier to discuss the situation.

He praised Islamabad’s proposal for an independent international investigation into the recent terrorist attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), describing it as a “valuable” step.

“Despite those who pour fuel on the fire,” Erdogan added, “Türkiye is doing everything it can to lower tensions and open channels for dialogue before the situation reaches a point of no return.”

Erdogan's statement comes hours after Pakistan's civil and military leadership issued a warning that the country's retaliation to any Indian misadventure would be so decisive and resounding that the entire world would hear its echo, and no announcements would be needed.

"When Pakistan strikes, it will be unmistakable and undeniable. You won’t need the media to explain — the impact will speak for itself,” Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said while addressing a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The DG ISPR categorically dismissed India’s allegations that Pakistan launched attacks on 15 locations across Indian territory, labelling the claims as “utterly false.”

He said India is trying to present fabricated evidence to justify its recent military actions against Pakistan.

“India’s claims are baseless. The images they’ve shown of alleged Pakistani projectiles are laughable. A projectile of that nature would at least set dry grass on fire, but their so-called evidence shows no such damage,” the DG ISPR added.