Reverberation of Pakistan's strike against India will be heard globally, says DG ISPR

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Islamabad, May 8, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry warned that any retaliatory strike by Pakistan would be so decisive and resounding that its reverberations would be felt around the world.

"When Pakistan strikes, it will be unmistakable and undeniable. You won’t need the media to explain — the impact will speak for itself,” the military spokesperson said while addressing a joint press conference with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning — an assault that Islamabad called a "blatant act of war".

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations, from mosques to hydropower projects, were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 sustained injuries after India launched an unprovoked and devious attack at six locations — Ahmedpur East, Muridke, Sialkot and Shakkargarh in Punjab and Muzaffarabad and Kotli in Azad Kashmir.

In retaliation, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and a number of checkposts along the Line of Control (LoC).

Later, New Delhi alleged that Pakistan targeted 15 Indian cities with drones and missiles. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army said it shot down 29 drones from India at multiple locations, including Karachi and Lahore and the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

During the press briefing today, the DG ISPR categorically dismissed India’s allegations that Pakistan launched attacks on 15 locations across Indian territory, labelling the claims as “utterly false.” He said India is trying to present fabricated evidence to justify its recent military actions against Pakistan.

“India’s claims are baseless. The images they’ve shown of alleged Pakistani projectiles are laughable. A projectile of that nature would at least set dry grass on fire, but their so-called evidence shows no such damage,” the DG ISPR said.

He said that India has claimed that Pakistan fired 15 projectiles, all of which were neutralised by Indian air defenses. However, the DG ISPR mocked these assertions, pointing out India’s failure to protect its own aircraft.

“If India claims it neutralised 15 projectiles, why couldn’t it save its own five jets from being shot down by the Pakistan Air Force?” he asked, referring to downing five Indian aircraft, including three Rafale fighters, one MiG-29, and one SU-30 by the Pakistan Air Force.

He said India, in the early hours of May 8, launched a highly provocative and dangerously escalatory attack on its own territory in Amritsar, calling it “a deeply insidious and sinister attack”.

He said three projectiles were deliberately dropped off in the capital of Indian Punjab.

The fourth projectile, he said, entered Pakistan airspace and was neutralised by Pakistan’s air defence. “Anything that is moving or anything that is coming, it is being monitored and being taken out.”

He said Pakistan categorically denies any intention or action that would endanger the civilian population in Indian Punjab. "Has the Indian army and government been living in the 18th century? When will they step out of the theatre and cinema and return to reality?” he asked.

'India dropped missiles in Amritsar to fuel anti-Pakistan sentiments'

Speaking during the press conference, DPM Dar said that India deliberately targeted Amritsar with projectiles and missiles in a calculated move to incite anti-Pakistan sentiments within the Sikh community.

“In a deeply sinister act, three projectiles were deliberately dropped at Amritsar, the capital of Indian Punjab while the fourth projectile which entered in Pakistan’s airspace was neutralised by Pakistan air defence and its debris fell in Denga which is inside Pakistan,” the deputy PM said.

He added that this malicious act of the Hindutva regime falsely implicated Pakistan for targeting Indian civilians and inciting anti-Pakistani sentiments among the Punjabi Sikh population to externalise the rising communal tensions within India.

“Pakistan categorically denies any intention or action that endangered civilian populations in Indian Punjab. Unlike the divisive policies of Indian leadership, Pakistan remains firmly committed to safeguarding innocent lives and regional harmony,” he added.