'Pakistan should seek written assurances from India to avoid repeated tensions'

An Indian Air Force (IAF) light combat aircraft "Tejas" flies during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. — Reuters

Former foreign secretary Aizaz Chaudhry has said that any future negotiations with India must be accompanied by stringent pre-conditions to avoid the recurring "war drama" that surfaces every two years.

Speaking on Geo News' morning show "Geo Pakistan", Chaudhry called for written guarantees to prevent such provocations from reoccurring, insisting that India's pattern of escalations must be addressed.

"We must be firm that this biennial drama by India comes to an end," he said, adding that the Modi administration has intensified political tensions and fostered animosity within India.

Chaudhry highlighted recent provocations, claiming that India not only deployed drones across the border but also launched a disinformation campaign alleging that Pakistan initiated hostilities first.

"They accused us falsely of launching missiles and used that as a justification for sending drones," said the former diplomat. "We did not resort to lies — we crafted our narrative with responsibility."

He called for the establishment of a joint commission between the two countries to probe such incidents and prevent future escalations. "If any such event occurs, there must be a mechanism — an SOP — that leads to a commission being formed immediately," Chaudhry proposed.

He also criticised Indian media for continuously spreading falsehoods, saying the disinformation had reached unprecedented levels.

Commenting on India's threat to block Pakistan’s water, Chaudhry termed it "unacceptable" and a clear violation of regional norms. "There has to be a guarantee, written and binding, that India will not take such actions again."

Chaudhry further said that if no assurance is secured on two key points — India's war-mongering rhetoric and its aggressive tactics — then peace talks would hold little value. "If there's no guarantee on these, I don’t see much benefit in pursuing peace talks," he remarked.