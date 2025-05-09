149 flights cancelled despite restoration of airport operations

Passengers wait at Jinnah International Airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7, 2025. — AFP

Administrative problems are causing major disruptions even though flight operations have been restored at all airports nationwide, including in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

The airline schedule indicates that 149 flights from different airports have been cancelled today. 42 flights have been cancelled in Islamabad, 36 in Lahore and 34 in Karachi.

Additionally, 11 flights in Sialkot, eight in Multan, six in Faisalabad, eight in Peshawar, and four in Quetta have also been cancelled.

Sources indicated that since the resumption of flight operations, only six flights have been able to operate from the Karachi airport.

The airport closures a day ago had a widespread impact, affecting about 400 flights, with 130 cancellations and 24 flights being diverted to alternative airports.

Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flight schedules.

A day ago, flight schedule was badly disrupted as airports faced suspension of flight operations for several hours. The flight operations remained suspended for almost eight hours due to heightened tensions between Pakistan and India at the country’s major airports, including Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi.

While operations have resumed at all airports across Pakistan, logistical and administrative challenges continue to impact flight schedules nationwide. Uncertainty continues to affect more than 200 scheduled flights nationwide.