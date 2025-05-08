Punjab schools to remain closed for next two days

School boys wear masks as they walk along a road amid heavy smog in Lahore on October 29, 2024. — AFP

All educational institutions in Punjab would remain closed for the next two days, May 9 and May 10, as tensions soared following the military escalation between Pakistan and India.

In a statement, Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat confirmed that the decision applies to both public and private sector schools, colleges, and universities across the province.

He clarified that this closure is temporary, and academic activities will resume as per routine on Monday, May 12.

The directive has been issued to ensure the safety of students, teachers, and school staff during the current situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) postponed yesterday’s intermediate and matriculation exams.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan’s armed forces took down 25 Israeli-made Harop drones sent into the country by India since last night, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

India launched strikes on Pakistan and AJK early Wednesday morning — an assault that Islamabad called a "blatant act of war" — as tensions spiral between the nuclear-armed rivals after a deadly attack on tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) last month.

Islamabad said six Pakistani locations, from mosques to hydropower projects, were targeted. At least 31 civilians, including children, were martyred and 57 sustained injuries after India launched unprovoked and devious attack on Pakistan.

In retaliation, the Pakistan armed forces shot down five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, seven drones, destroyed a brigade headquarters and a number of checkposts along the Line of Control (LoC).