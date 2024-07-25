Punjab govt imposes Section 144 amid security concerns

Policemen stand guard after a protest in Lahore on May 11, 2023. — AFP

LAHORE: The Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed a ban on organising public gatherings, rallies, sit-ins and protests under Section 144 amid "terrorism threat".



A notification was issued by the province's home department in this regard, banning public events for three days from July 26 to 28.

The order read that the ban was placed to maintain law and order and protection of citizens' lives and properties. It added that any kind of public gathering could be a soft target of terrorists.

The home department ordered the local authorities to ensure full implementation of the order.

The provincial government had enforced the same restrictions under Section 144 for seven days, — from July 21 to 27 — earlier this week due to security concerns.

