Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos: List of Indian installations hit by Pakistan

As Pakistan responded to the unprovoked Indian aggression by launching a large-scale retaliatory strike titled "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", senior security officials have confirmed to Geo News on Saturday that over 20 military sites across multiple regions have been targeted in India.
Described by the officials as "precise and proportionate", the strikes were launched as India continued to threaten Pakistan's sovereignty following its aggression across Line of Control (LoC).
This follows India’s missile attacks in multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets" in response to last month’s Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
However, the strikes resulted in civilian casualties in Pakistan, prompting a strong response.
Top officials directly linked with the operation against India told Geo News that the following high-value Indian military targets were hit.
Senior Pakistani military officials, speaking on background, stated that the strikes were carried out under the operational framework of “measured retaliation” aimed at degrading India’s offensive capabilities while avoiding civilian targets.
“Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty under international law,” a senior official said. “All strikes were carefully selected to target military infrastructure directly contributing to Indian aggression.”
The operation has reportedly caused widespread disruption to Indian air defence operations across the northern sector. Satellite imagery and real-time surveillance indicate significant damage to assets and installations.
In a simultaneous digital offensive, Pakistan is also reported to have launched a major cyberattack on Indian infrastructure:
Pakistan’s military action under "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" marks one of the most significant escalations between the nuclear armed arch-rivals in recent years. Islamabad has made it clear that while it is open to de-escalation, the responsibility lies with India to cease hostilities.
Pakistan’s response was described by officials as “measured but resolute.”
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to brief foreign ambassadors on the escalation. Meanwhile, the Indian government has not yet issued an official statement on the reported damage, though state-run media has acknowledged “ongoing hostilities” and “casualties”.
The United Nations, United States, and China are closely monitoring the situation, with calls emerging for immediate de-escalation
