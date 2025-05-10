Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos: List of Indian installations hit by Pakistan

A security personnel stands guard near the Karachi Port on May 9, 2025, amid the ongoing border tensions between India and Pakistan after the IIOJK tourist attack. — AFP

As Pakistan responded to the unprovoked Indian aggression by launching a large-scale retaliatory strike titled "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos", senior security officials have confirmed to Geo News on Saturday that over 20 military sites across multiple regions have been targeted in India.

Described by the officials as "precise and proportionate", the strikes were launched as India continued to threaten Pakistan's sovereignty following its aggression across Line of Control (LoC).

This follows India’s missile attacks in multiple Pakistani cities during the night of May 5 and 6, which New Delhi claimed were aimed at "terrorist targets" in response to last month’s Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

However, the strikes resulted in civilian casualties in Pakistan, prompting a strong response.

Top officials directly linked with the operation against India told Geo News that the following high-value Indian military targets were hit.

Confirmed targets and impact

Beas: A BrahMos missile storage facility was successfully hit and destroyed.

Udhampur: Air Defence systems were struck and completely destroyed. The Udhampur Air Base sustained heavy structural damage.

Pathankot: The military airfield was hit in a precision missile attack.

Jalandhar: The Jalandhar Airbase was struck in ongoing operations.

Gujarat: Multiple air bases and military installations were targeted.

Delhi region: A missile was reportedly intercepted near Hisar. Delhi is being closely monitored as a potential future target.

Rajasthan: Key military installations were struck, with damage assessments ongoing.

Srinagar: The airbase in Srinagar was targeted; initial reports confirm at least 20 Indian military casualties.

Chandigarh: A major weapons depot was hit and neutralised, according to confirmed intelligence sources.

Adampur Air Base: S-400 air defence system has been destroyed by Pakistan.

Sirsa: The Airfield in the Sirsa city has also been hit.

Uri: Indian Army Brigade Headquarters and supply depot has been hit in Uri.

Dehrangyari: Indian Artillery Position has been hit in Dehrangyari.

Rajouri: Military intelligence training facility in Rajouri destroyed.

Halwara: The Halwara Air Force Station has also been hit.

LOC: Several Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) have been hit.

IIOJK: Indian intel centre in IIOJK has been hit.

Bathinda Airfield was hit as well.

Strategic impact

Senior Pakistani military officials, speaking on background, stated that the strikes were carried out under the operational framework of “measured retaliation” aimed at degrading India’s offensive capabilities while avoiding civilian targets.

“Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty under international law,” a senior official said. “All strikes were carefully selected to target military infrastructure directly contributing to Indian aggression.”

The operation has reportedly caused widespread disruption to Indian air defence operations across the northern sector. Satellite imagery and real-time surveillance indicate significant damage to assets and installations.

Cyberattacks

In a simultaneous digital offensive, Pakistan is also reported to have launched a major cyberattack on Indian infrastructure:

Attack on Indian power grid that knocked out 70% of India’s electric supply.

Maharashtra’s grid particularly affected.

BJP official website.

Crime Research Investigation Agency website.

Mahanagar Telecommunication Corporation Limited (MTCL) website.

Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) website.

All India Naval Technical Supervisory Staff Association website.

Key military satellite jammed.

Pakistan’s military action under "Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos" marks one of the most significant escalations between the nuclear armed arch-rivals in recent years. Islamabad has made it clear that while it is open to de-escalation, the responsibility lies with India to cease hostilities.

Pakistan’s response was described by officials as “measured but resolute.”

International reactions and diplomatic situation

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to brief foreign ambassadors on the escalation. Meanwhile, the Indian government has not yet issued an official statement on the reported damage, though state-run media has acknowledged “ongoing hostilities” and “casualties”.

The United Nations, United States, and China are closely monitoring the situation, with calls emerging for immediate de-escalation