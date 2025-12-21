Elon Musk makes rare remarks about homelessness after Prince William, George's visit

Elon Musk has become the first person ever to be worth $700 billion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person has made rare remarks about homelessness hours after Prince William introduced his elder son Prince George to homeless charity-- The Passage.

Prince George helped out with Christmas dinners at same homeless charity Princess Diana took his father Prince William to 32 years ago.

Elon Musk, who became the first person ever to be worth $700 billion, has said, “If you pay organizations per homeless person, you get more homeless people and the NGOs fight hard to maximize the homeless population. Whatever you incentivize will happen.”

He was commenting on the post, which reads, “The fraud in California is insane. Gavin Newsom has “spent” $24 billion to end homelessness. Homelessness actually increased by 35,000 people. Where did that $24 billion really go?”

Meanwhile, Kensington Palace released photos and video of Prince William and George’s visit to the charity on social media handles.

“Introducing Prince George to The Passage — and Claudette! A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible work throughout the year and for continuing to inspire a shared commitment to preventing and ending homelessness in the UK,” Prince William said in the statement.

Prince George has visited a homeless shelter for the first time alongside dad Prince William, in a rare engagement for the young prince.

Later, the Kensington Palace spokesman revealed: “It was important to The Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team.”