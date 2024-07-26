Five killed, two injured in armed clash between two groups in Karachi's DHA

Five people killed during an armed clash between two groups in Karachi on July 26, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

KARACHI: At least five people were killed and two others injured during an armed clash between two groups over an old enmity in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority on Thursday night.

According to the details, the armed clash took place between Fahad Bugti group and Ali Haider Bugti group in DHA’s Khayaban-e-Nishat. The deceased and the injured were relatives of slain Baloch leader Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti.

DIG South Asad Raza said that the reason behind the clash was an “old enmity”.

Three people from one group and two from the other group were killed in the firing, the police said. All the deceased and the injured were cousins.

After being informed police and rescue officials rushed to the crime scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Civil Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Mir Esa Bugti, Ali, Fahad, Naseebullah and Mir Mesum Bugti. While Mir Ali Haider Bugti and Qaim Ali sustained bullet injuries, said the hospital administration.

Meanwhile, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar took notice of the armed clash and sought a detailed report from the Additional IGP Karachi.

Talking to journalists, the home minister said that the incident, according to initial investigations, was a result of a personal enmity, adding that the deceased and the injured belonged to same tribe.

“Both groups belong to the family of Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti,” he added.

Lanjar said that no one is above the law, adding that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the writ of law.