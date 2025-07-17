Rain accompanied by thunder forecast for Karachi on July 19

Vehicles passing through rainwater during the heavy rain in Karachi on March 24, 2023. — INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday predicted rain with thunder in Karachi on July 19, as monsoon winds sweep across much of Sindh.

Partly cloudy and humid conditions are expected in Karachi on Thursday and Friday, while rainfall activity is likely to pick up in several districts across the province.

According to the Met Office, Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot are expected to receive rain with thunder on Thursday, while Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin may see showers on Friday.

The weather system is expected to bring more widespread rain on July 19, with thunderstorms predicted in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, and Hyderabad.

Rainfall is also likely in Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta, and Sujawal on the same day.

Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rainfall has wreaked havoc in different parts of Punjab, killing at least 43 more people in the last 24 hours and causing urban flooding in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

As per a Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) spokesperson, the authority's managing director has reached out to the Pakistan Army's 111 Brigade as it has been decided to call in the army in case of an emergency.

With the PMD forecasting more downpour, sirens have been sounded in areas surrounding Nullah Leh as the water level has risen by 22 feet prompting the Met Office to issue evacuation orders.

So far, Saidpur has received 53mm of rain, 77mm in Golra, 95mm in Bokra, 67mm in Shamsabad, 105mm in Kachehri, 90mm in Pirwadhai and Gowalmandi and 80mm in Katarian.

A cloud burst was witnessed in Chakwal, causing as much as 423mm of rain.

Sheikhupura and the surrounding areas have also been battered by heavy rains measuring up to 217mm.