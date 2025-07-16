Motorcycle rider falls into rainwater-filled pit in Lahore

Motorcyclist falls into rainwater-filled uncovered pit in Lahore, July 16, 2025. — Screengrab/Geo News

LAHORE: A motorcyclist riding through Lahore’s Shahdara Town plunged into a rainwater-filled pit before bystanders rushed to pull him to safety.

The incident occurred in Rasul Park, where rainwater had accumulated following sewerage excavation work.

As the citizen left home on a motorbike, he plunged into the water-filled, uncovered pit, as shown in CCTV footage that surfaced Tuesday.

Residents rushed to his rescue and pulled him out safely, preventing a potential drowning incident.

Despite days having passed since the downpour, large pools of stagnant water remain in several localities of Shahdara Town, including Muslim Park and Hasnain Colony.

Other affected areas include Rajput Park, Chand Khan Shaheed Chowk, Siraj Park, and Pracha Colony. Standing water has also been reported on Jhularan Road, Haq Bahu Road, Raheem Bakhsh Road, Bukhari Park, and surrounding neighborhoods, causing continued difficulties for residents.