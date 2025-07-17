Rangers official suspended over misconduct with KU professor

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Karachi University Teachers Society (Kuts) said on Thursday the Rangers sector commander suspended personnel involved in misconduct with Professor Dr Afaaq Ahmed.

The statement was issued by the Karachi University Teachers' Society (Kuts) following a session at the staff club today after a Rangers official slapped an educator three days ago when he asked the latter not to burn garbage outside his residence in the university's staff colony.

As a result of the assault, the professor's glasses were broken, and he sustained an injury to his eye.

A day ago, the teachers' association demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the incident and called for appropriate action against those responsible.

Dr Ahmed detailed the incident in today's session. The matter was immediately brought to the attention of KU's vice chancellor, who assured that the issue would be resolved promptly, according to the statement.

The KU VC and the Kuts president visited the professor at his residence to express solidarity.

The Kuts confirmed that senior Rangers officials also met Dr Ahmed and condemned the incident.

The Rangers sector commander, who met the educator, ordered the suspension of the official responsible, initiating disciplinary proceedings.

They expressed regret and assured that strict action would be taken against the personnel involved.

The educator expressed gratitude to VC Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Kuts President Dr Mohsin Ali and Secretary Dr Maroof Bin Rauf, and conveyed complete satisfaction and confidence in the actions taken, the Kuts said.

All participants of the meeting appreciated the steps taken by the Vice Chancellor, the Rangers sector commander, and other senior officials.