CJCSC pick: Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza's career

Lt. General Sahir Shamshad Mirza. — ISPR/File

As the government Thursday named Pakistan's next army chief, a decision also came for the appointment of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), another key post in the military.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also sent a summary to President Arif Alvi for the appointment of Lt General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new CJCSC.

Let's have a brief look at his career.

Lt Gen Mirza started his army career in the Sindh Regiment after training at Pakistan Military Academy and served as the director-general of the military operations under former COAS Raheel Sharif from 2015-2018.

Lt Gen Mirza also supervised the operations against terrorists in North Waziristan and was part of the coordination group that oversaw negotiations with Afghanistan.





He was also a member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Reforms Committee. After becoming a Lt Gen, Lt Gen Mirza was appointed as the Vice Chief of the General Staff in 2018, a year before being posted as Chief of the General Staff.

Currently, Lt Gen Mirzais serving as the Corps Commander Rawalpindi and is the second in the seniority list for the appointment of four-star generals.

Moreover, he also served in GOC Infantry Division, Okara, and for a brief period as the General Headquarters adjutant general.