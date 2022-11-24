PTI chief Imran Khan (Left) and President Dr Arif Alvi. The News/File

LAHORE: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that President Arif Alvi was in contact with him and would consult him on the appointment of top two slots in the military.



“I am in contact with the president over the summary related to a key appointment,” the PTI chief told an anchor of a private TV channel. “I am in touch with him (the president). He will discuss everything with me. The prime minister goes to an absconder so I am a party head. He will absolutely discuss [the matter] with me.”

Khan stated he doubts the intention of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. “I have no issues with whoever is made the army chief but I want that the decision should be taken on merit,” he said, adding that he has no relation with the decision because he does “not have any corruption cases to close with their help.

“The matter was very simple. There are principles of seniority. The army knows which people of its are capable, but the people who will choose and appoint them...the big corrupt mafia...I doubt their intentions, and not the person who will be appointed.

“We don’t know who they will appoint but the president and I have decided that we will play within the law and do whatever is in law and Constitution.”

Imran added that he can’t say when asked if the matter could be taken to the Supreme Court.