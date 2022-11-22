Attempt made to spread chaos in country: PTI

LAHORE:Chief Minister and Punjab government’s spokesperson Musarrat Jamshed Cheema while talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly has said that the eight months that have passed in the history of Pakistan have left deep impacts as every evil-thinking face has been badly exposed.

Musarrat Cheema regretted that the evil practice of stripping naked opponents ended with the martyrdom of renowned journalist Arshad Sharif. What happened to Imran Khan's staff officer Shahbaz Gul and Senator Azam Swati before this is in front of everyone, she added and noted that an attempt was made to spread chaos in the country through the murderous attack on Imran Khan.

In trying to humiliate respectable people, they have humiliated themselves and even before we react, the people on social media take them with open arms, she maintained. Musarrat Cheema stated that the drop scene of yesterday's story proved that it is not the PML-N but the Blood League. Shehbaz Sharif killed people with the help of Abid Boxer and there was a massacre in Model Town. Many people like Maqsood Chaprasi and Dr Rizwan also lost their lives. Now, every face that has harmed the country has been exposed, she said.

The spokesperson said on Nov 26, either the country will be saved or this vicious cycle will persist. After the regime change, the people gave Tehreek-e-Insaf victory in every seat. Now is the last push, our leader is leading us even after being shot, Musarrat Cheema said and asserted that full measures will be taken to protect Imran Khan. November 26 will be the day of victory for this nation, she said.

She announced to approach a London court on the charges of Tasneem Haider. We have requested a high-level commission from the judiciary. When institutions remain silent, it hurts. Our demand for FIR is number one in its place. The election date should be announced but FIR should be registered first, she said.

She said the services of social media activists are very important in this era of digital media. It has been decided to hold an annual event for social media workers. The role of the social media teams in the real freedom march is commendable, she said.