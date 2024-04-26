Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton want to have a baby via surrogate: Here’s why

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton plan to have a baby via surrogate: Source

Gwen Stefani and her husband Blake Shelton want to have a baby through surrogacy.

A source spilled to the National Enquirer, “Gwen and Blake have been wanting a baby of their own for years now.”

“They’ve had surrogates on board, but something always seems to fall through at the last minute. It’s been a struggle,” shared an insider.

Gwen , who has three children with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, revealed thet they had been trying to get pregnant before their 2021 wedding.

Another source revealed that the couple had “ no luck with conventional methods, the pair looked to surrogacy”.

“They’ve even talked to other celebrities who’ve used surrogates successfully, like Nick Jonas, whom they befriended on The Voice,” remarked an insider.

However, nothing has worked out as other source revealed, “It must be a complicated situation.”

“Maybe something just didn’t feel right for Gwen or Blake or both of them,” continued another source,

The source told the outlet, “In one instance, friends say Gwen wanted to use a surrogate in California and Blake wanted someone far removed from Hollywood.”

In another case, the surrogate “backed out because of the pressure. When it doesn’t work out, it’s wrenching for Gwen and Blake”.

“They both want to connect with the surrogate because there’s a lot at stake,” stated an insider.

The source added, “It’s a huge commitment and they just want to get it right.”

“While this whole process has been extremely difficult for them, it’s really brought them closer together,” mentioned an insider.

The source stated, “Blake just wants Gwen to be happy and she wants the same for him. She knows he desperately wants to be a dad.”