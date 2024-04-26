Kylie Jenner is not pregnant with Timothée Chalamet baby: Source

Kylie Jenner spotted together with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not pregnant with Timothée Chalamet amid pregnancy rumours.



A source spilled to the US WEEKLY, "Kylie is not pregnant."

However, Kylie and Timothée are "still together and navigating long-distance".

The source told the outlet, "Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together."

"Everything is going great between them. They both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible," remarked another source.

The insider shared, "Timothée is always making Kylie smile. They have a very special connection."

"Things turned more serious between the pair in the new year," revealed an insider.

Earlier this month, comedian Daniel Tosh stirred Kylie's pregnancy speculations and later one X account made baseless allegations on social media platform that went viral online.

Meanwhile, another source spoke to the outlet in January and mentioned, "They have a ton of mutual friends and they like the same music. They also have a similar sense of humour.

“Timothée’s always making Kylie laugh, and she can’t stop smiling when she’s with him. Obviously, there’s a physical attraction there, but they also connect on a deeper level," added an insider.