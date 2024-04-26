Jeannie Mai alleges domestic violence and child neglect by husband jeezy

Jeannie Mai's divorce takes a dark turn in court filings.

Jeannie Mai has leveled serious allegations against her estranged husband, rapper Jeezy, in explosive new court filings amid their ongoing divorce.

Mai claims that Jeezy engaged in domestic violence and child neglect, detailing a series of troubling incidents. The couple married in 2021 and has a two-year-old daughter, Monaco.

In the court documents obtained by DailyMail.com, she alleges that Jeezy punched her in the face and called her a derogatory term three weeks after she gave birth to Monaco.

She also claims that in a separate incident, he pushed her down a set of steps. Mai further alleges that Monaco found a Louis Vuitton handbag containing Jeezy's AK-47 firearm, prompting her to remove their daughter from their Atlanta, Georgia, home on or about October 11, 2023.

Jeezy has denied the allegations, issuing a statement on Instagram.

"The allegations are not only false, but also deeply disturbing, especially coming from someone I loved," he wrote.

"This malicious attempt to tarnish my character and disrupt my family is ridiculous. It’s disheartening to witness the manipulation and deceit at play, and at this time, my main concern is being an active father to our daughter as I continue to fight for court-mandated joint custody.

Rest assured, the truth will prevail through the proper legal channels," he posted on Wednesday.

The court documents include photos depicting severe bruising on her arms, which she claims resulted from a golf cart accident where he was allegedly "severely intoxicated."