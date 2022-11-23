PM Shahbaz receives full support from coalition partners on COAS, CJCSC appointments

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chairs a meeting of coalition parties leader sat Prime Minister Office on November 23, 2022. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb Wednesday revealed that leaders of all coalition parties expressed full confidence in Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif over the appointment of the chief of army staff (COAS) and chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC).



The minister, after the conclusion of the coalition partners meeting held on one-point basis agenda, revealed that all party leaders entrusted the decision of the appointments to PM Shahbaz.

During the meeting, former President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari entrusted his support to the prime minister, telling PM Shahbaz that he is the premier and the Constitution has granted him this "authority and privilege".

Endorsing Zardari’s statement, PML-Q’s supremo Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain told PM Shahbaz that decision on the appointment was his “constitutional right”.

JUI-F’s chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also extended his support to the premier. “We stand with you no matter what decision you take,” he maintained.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that it was a matter of pride for the party that the premier had full support from coalition partners.

Also present at the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said: “Mian sahib, we stand with you in every decision.”

MQM’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Balochistan Awami Party Dr Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhootani, an independent coalition partner from Balochistan, National Democratic Front’s Mohsin Dawar also extended their support to the premier and appreciated his gesture of consulting coalition partners.

Qaumi Watan Party's Aftab Khan Sherpao and Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti both entrusted their confidence in the prime minister.

"The Constitution gives you the responsibility. We support and endorse your decisions," Bugti said during the meeting.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed that it has received a summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of the new COAS and CJCSC.