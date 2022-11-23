COAS Gen Bajwa to address Defence and Martyrs day ceremony at GHQ shortly

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will shortly address the ceremony being held at the GHQ Rawalpindi on the occasion of Defence and Martyrs' day.



It should be noted that the Defence and Martyrs day ceremony — annually held on September 6 to commemorate the sacrifices of heroes who lost their lives in the 1965 war — was postponed due to the floods in the country.

A video highlighting the devastations caused by the cataclysmic floods in Pakistan was played at the onset of the ceremony. The video paid tribute to the military’s relief, rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

It should be noted that this is the last Defence and Martyrs' day ceremony being attended by Gen Bajwa as the chief of army staff as he will be retiring by the end of the month after commanding the army for six years.

He was appointed army chief in 2016 for a three-year tenure, which was extended by three years after parliament legislated on the tenures of services chiefs on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A documentary titled Falah-o-Behbood was also played during the ceremony which was attended by serving and retired military officials at the GHQ. The documentary shed light on the military efforts for the welfare of its soldiers and their families.



