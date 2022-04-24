Army will not let any conspiracy succeed against Pakistan: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Reiterating the armed forces' firm resolve, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that they will not let any conspiracy against the country succeed.
His statement came a day after former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan claimed he was right all along and the National Security Committee's (NSC) latest statement proves that there was a US conspiracy to remove him from office.
Major General Babar Iftikhar said that Pakistan's intelligence agencies are working day and night against the conspiracies.
"If anyone tries to hatch any conspiracy against Pakistan, we will not let it succeed," the ISPR DG said.
In his last media briefing, Major General Iftikhar had said that there was no conspiracy against the country.
He said that the Pakistan Army is responsible for preventing conspiracies against the country's security and redressing them.
On April 14, Major General Iftikhar had clarified that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) last month.
He, however, said that the stance of the military leadership was conveyed in the meeting as well as the statement issued after it. "Whatever the meeting concluded is present in the statement."
