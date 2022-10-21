COAS Bajwa says he is retiring in five weeks

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa says he is retiring in five weeks and will not be seeking an extension, Geo News reported, citing sources.
The sources quoted the COAS as saying that the Pakistan Army will play no role in Pakistani politics.
Earlier, at a recent luncheon attended by the COAS at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington during his US trip, he had said the armed forces have distanced themselves from politics and want to stay out of it in future as well.
Gen Bajwa also reiterated his resolve to leave after the completion of his term as the army chief this November. “There could be no diplomacy without a strong economy,” said the army chief adding that the nation could not achieve its targets without a strong economy.
More to follow...
