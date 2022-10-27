Can't stay silent as army being targeted: DG ISI makes surprising appearance in presser

It is necessary to assess the facts related to the death of Arshad Sharif because baseless accusations were made on institutions, the leadership and army chief, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar said in a press conference in Rawalpindi Thursday.



He said it has to be seen what facts have been revealed so far regarding the circumstances surrounding death of the late journalist.

In a rare occurrence, the DG ISI, too, accompanied the the DG ISPR in the press conference.

'Fearless journalist'

Arshad Sharif was a fearless journalist and the brother of a martyred soldier, the DG ISPR said, terming his death "a sad event".

Sharif was an icon of Pakistan's journalism and noted that members of the late journalist's family had served in the army, adding that he always felt the pain of martyred officers.

Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar said Sharif was a very hardworking journalist and was popular because of his reputation for investigative journalism, sharing that Sharif had held several meetings with the former prime minister [Imran Khan] and had interviewed him a number of times.

Cypher issue

Since Arshad was an investigative journalist, he also looked into the cypher issue when it surfaced, shared the DG ISPR.

He also highlighted that the journalist had also interviewed the then prime minister Imran Khan on the issue, adding that at the time it was claimed that he was shown the document.

"Facts linked with the cypher and Arshad Sharif’s death need to be found. So there is no ambiguity left in this regard," said the DG ISPR.

The spokesperson of the military also shared that the army chief has discussed the cypher with the PTI chief at Kamra, adding that Imran Khan had said it himself that the document "was not a big deal".

“It was surprising for us when Imran Khan in March 27 rally flashed the paper in an effort to give a narrative which was not linked with reality,” said the DG ISPR.

Lt Gen Iftikhar said that several facts regarding the cypher have surfaced, so far, which have exposed the "hollow and fabricated story". He added that the opinion of a Pakistani envoy was used by the former prime minister for his political interests.

The military spokesperson said that the ISI in a "very clear and professional way" informed the national Security Committee that they had found no evidence of any type of conspiracy against the government. He said that the NSC was briefed that it was the envoy’s personal assessment and the strategy envoy had recommended, the NSC recommended the same strategy to the Foreign Office.

"ISI’s findings related to the cypher didn’t have any evidence for any type of conspiracy,” he said, adding that all these findings are on record.

He added that the military wanted these findings to be put before the nation but they left the decision to the PTI-led government, but it was not done.

“Instead, more false news and rumours were spread to take political benefit and create a specific narrative the no-confidence motion was a part of regime change operation instead of a constitutional, political and legal affair,” said the DG ISPR.

"Pakistan’s institutions and especially the army leadership was targeted and it was linked with treason and regime change operation," said Lt Gen Iftikhar. He shared that during this time Sharif and other senior journalists were fed with a specific narrative.

Jibe at Imran Khan



In a direct jibe at PTI chair Imran Khan, Director General Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum said that it is not possible that the former prime minister can meet army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the night and then call him a "traitor in the day".

“If the commander-in-chief is a traitor then why did you meet him in hiding? Meeting [him] is your right but it cannot be possible that you meet at night and call [him] a traitor at night,” asked the DG ISI.





More to follow...

