Arshad Sharif's funeral prayers at 2pm today

Arshad Sharif. Twitter

Renowned journalist and television anchorperson Arshad Sharif will receive the last salutations from his family, friends and fans today as they offer funeral prayers for his eternal peace this afternoon.

The journalist's funeral prayers will be offered at the Shah Faisal Mosque Islamabad at 2pm today, his family said. Later, he will be buried at the H-11 cemetery in the federal capital.

Following his murder in Kenya, Arshad Sharif's body was taken to Pakistan. A flight carrying his body landed at the Islamabad airport in the early hours of Wednesday. Members of his family received the body at the Islamabad airport.

In Kenya, the country's police, in its first report, admitted to killing him. The Kenyan police said that Sharif was shot in the head in a mistaken identity case.

At his family's request, an eight-member medical board of the PIMS hospital carried out the postmortem on his body at the hospital. An ENT surgeon and an OMFS surgeon were also included in the team of doctors at the family's request.

The PIMS medical board also conducted an X-ray and CT scan of his body at the hospital.

Sources said that the initial postmortem report is expected to be released today.

Professor Hashim Raza of the PIMS hospital said that forensics of the samples sent to the laboratory may take some days.

It was a premeditated murder: Faisal Vawda

Disputing the Kenyan police's account of Arshad Sharif's killing under a mistaken identity case, Faisal Vawda said his murder was pre-meditated and the conspiracy was hatched in Pakistan.

The PTI leader said that Arshad's martyrdom was a pre-conspired murder, not a mere accident. Arshad Sharif was shot down at a close range, he pointed out.

He also said that "conspirators" blackmailed and threatened Arshad to leave Pakistan, so he went to Dubai.

Arshad targeted killed to silence truth: Imran

Addressing a lawyer’s convention in Peshawar on Tuesday, PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan claimed that slain journalist Arshad Sharif was targeted.

“No matter what anyone says, I know that Arshad Sharif became a victim of target killing,” Khan said.

“I had received information that Sharif would be killed so that truth could be silenced.”

The former premier also claimed that Sharif was receiving threats from unknown numbers.

“I told him to leave the country, but he did not listen,” Khan shared, adding that he considered Sharif the most respected figure in journalism.

Pak Army seeks high-level inquiry

The Pakistan Army Tuesday asked the government to conduct a high-level probe into the tragic killing of the journalist.

Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Babar Iftikhar said, “We have requested the government to hold a high-level investigation so that all these speculations can be put to rest.”

“All the aspects of this terrible incident need to be looked into.”

To a question regarding the accusations being hurled at the institutions' alleged involvement in Sharif’s killing in Kenya, the DG ISPR said: “It is very unfortunate that people engage in allegations without any evidence to back them up … and I think an exhaustive investigation should be carried out to deal with these things”.

Kenyan police account of Arshad Sharif's death

Taking responsibility, the Kenyan police said Sharif was gunned down when police, tracking down a jacked car, opened indiscriminate fire on the journalist's automobile mistaking it for a stolen vehicle.

A Kenyan police report said that they suspected the car had a minor hostage as it sped through a manned barricade without stopping.

Govt in contact with Kenyan authorities: FO

The Foreign Office of Pakistan said that the government is actively engaged with the Kenyan authorities at multiple levels for the speedy repatriation of the mortal remains of Sharif.

Pakistan has also officially asked Kenya to launch an investigation into the incident.

Acting Foreign Secretary Raza Bashir Tarar has also met with the Kenyan High Commissioner in Islamabad to impress upon the importance of the matter.

Tarar also briefed the honourable members of the National Assembly Foreign Relations Committee on the developments.