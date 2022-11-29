Gen Asim Munir to take over as Pakistan's 17th COAS shortly

General Asim Munir will take charge as Pakistan's new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) shortly after outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over the "baton of command" to him in the change of command ceremony under way at the General Headquaters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.



The passing of the baton from an outgoing COAS to an incoming one conveys a cardinal message to the troops the military leadership continues without a break in command.

Gen Asim Munir will be the 17th army chief to assume the command of the Pakistan Army.

Former military leaders are also participating in the ceremony at the GHQ.

General Asim Munir, a brief overview

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

He is currently posted as the quartermaster general at the General Headquarters. The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji school Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

He also has done M. Phil in Public Policy and Strategic Security Management from the National Defence University. The quartermaster general was also posted as a directing staff at the Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla corps.

Gen Munir has commanded 23rd Frontier Force Regiment, Infantry Brigade, remained as a force commander in Northern Areas, Gilgit and Corps Commander 30 Corps, Gujranwala. The incoming army chief has also served as DG Military Intelligence.

In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence. Following this, he was posted as corps commander Gujranwala for two years. After heading the Gujranwala corps he was posted at his present assignment at the GHQ. Gen Munir will become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. The army chief designate is a keen sportsman, avid reader, and traveller.

